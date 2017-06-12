U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea during VIGILANT ACE 18.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572450
|VIRIN:
|171206-F-CM098-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105163250
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35A takes off during VA18, by TSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT