Volunteers at Kadena came together to bake and distribute cookies to Airmen during the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 20:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|572442
|VIRIN:
|171211-F-SQ752-087
|Filename:
|DOD_105163242
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cookie Drive (No Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
