Lt. Todd Bagetis, the chief of incident management for Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, provides holiday greetings to his family in Wasilla, Alaska, and Columbus, Ohio.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 19:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572427
|VIRIN:
|171211-G-LB304-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_105163152
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Todd Bagetis - Holiday Greeting, by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT