    Lt. Todd Bagetis - Holiday Greeting

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Lt. Todd Bagetis, the chief of incident management for Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, provides holiday greetings to his family in Wasilla, Alaska, and Columbus, Ohio.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 19:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572427
    VIRIN: 171211-G-LB304-1001
    Filename: DOD_105163152
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Todd Bagetis - Holiday Greeting, by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

