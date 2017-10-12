Day 1 of Operation Christmas Drop is underway. The training mission takes part during the 66th Operation Christmas Drop at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2017. The Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) works alongside airmen from Yokota AB, Japan as well as Royal Australian Air Force crew members to deliver 120 bundles to 56 islands throughout Micronesia over 10days during OCD 2017. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 18:53
|Location:
|US
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2017: Day 1 with the Koku Jieitai BROLL, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
