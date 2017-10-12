Operation Christmas Drop 2017: Day 1 with the Koku Jieitai BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Day 1 of Operation Christmas Drop is underway. The training mission takes part during the 66th Operation Christmas Drop at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2017. The Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) works alongside airmen from Yokota AB, Japan as well as Royal Australian Air Force crew members to deliver 120 bundles to 56 islands throughout Micronesia over 10days during OCD 2017. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller)