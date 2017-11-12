Operation Christmas Drop 2017: Bundle Launch with Royal Australian Air Force BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loads up with bundles as Day 2 of Operation Christmas Drop is underway. The training mission takes part during the 66th Operation Christmas Drop at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2017. The RAAF has brought their C-130J to OCD for the third straight year and are sharing procedures and lessons learned with the aircrews from Yokota Air Base, Japan who are operating their new C-130J's here for the first time. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller)