The community members of San Angelo and Goodfellow AFB held a parade to welcome some special guests for a weekend of hunting and camaraderie. SrA Jessica Ray takes us to be a part of the festivities.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 17:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572417
|VIRIN:
|171207-F-DN637-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105163100
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heroes Hunt Parade, by A1C Jessica Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
