    Heroes Hunt Parade

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Ray 

    17th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    The community members of San Angelo and Goodfellow AFB held a parade to welcome some special guests for a weekend of hunting and camaraderie. SrA Jessica Ray takes us to be a part of the festivities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572417
    VIRIN: 171207-F-DN637-001
    Filename: DOD_105163100
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroes Hunt Parade, by A1C Jessica Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hero
    Wounded Warrior
    Veterans
    Goodfellow AFB
    San Angelo TX
    Heroes Hunt

