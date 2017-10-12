U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan. conduct Rapid Response Exercise in Latvia on Dec. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army video by SGT Rajheem Dixon/ 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 16:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572399
|VIRIN:
|171211-A-IU004-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105162836
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|LV
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KS, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rapid Response Exercise - Social Media, by SGT Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
