    Rapid Response Exercise - Social Media

    LATVIA

    12.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan. conduct Rapid Response Exercise in Latvia on Dec. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army video by SGT Rajheem Dixon/ 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572399
    VIRIN: 171211-A-IU004-001
    Filename: DOD_105162836
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: LV
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Hometown: JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KS, US
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Response Exercise - Social Media, by SGT Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

