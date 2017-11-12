(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Firefighters and Foam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Bunn 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Members of the 176th Wing, Alaska ANG conduct a fire suppression test and firefighter training at Hangar 18 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572360
    VIRIN: 171211-F-JY979-0001
    Filename: DOD_105162302
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters and Foam, by SrA Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #training #firefighters #alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT