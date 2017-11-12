Members of the 176th Wing, Alaska ANG conduct a fire suppression test and firefighter training at Hangar 18 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572360
|VIRIN:
|171211-F-JY979-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_105162302
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Firefighters and Foam, by SrA Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT