(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Cold Turkey heats up: 2nd Med Bn trains to save lives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen and doctors with Charlie Company, 2nd Medical Battalion participated in Operation Cold Turkey at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 4-7, 2017. The training exercise is designed for military medical personnel to sharpen their ability to treat a casualty in a trauma situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572340
    VIRIN: 171207-M-RP664-0001
    Filename: DOD_105162069
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cold Turkey heats up: 2nd Med Bn trains to save lives, by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    life-saving
    communication
    Corpsman
    2nd MLG
    Doctors
    training
    Corpsmen
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    Deployment
    Shock trauma platoon
    Realistic
    2nd Medical Battalion
    Resource Management
    2nd Med Bn
    Forward resuscitation surgical unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT