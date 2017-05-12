Operation Cold Turkey heats up: 2nd Med Bn trains to save lives

U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen and doctors with Charlie Company, 2nd Medical Battalion participated in Operation Cold Turkey at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 4-7, 2017. The training exercise is designed for military medical personnel to sharpen their ability to treat a casualty in a trauma situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Henson)
