    Interview: AB Angel Ayala Rivera in Yabucoa

    YABUCOA, PUERTO RICO

    12.09.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Chris Botzum 

    156th Airlift Wing

    Airman Angel Ayala Rivera, material management, with the 156th Logistic Readiness Squadron discusses his experience with food and water distribution missions in the town of Yabucoa on Dec. 8, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 14:37
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 171209-F-BC888-386
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: YABUCOA, PR 
    Hometown: RIO GRANDE, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: AB Angel Ayala Rivera in Yabucoa, by MSgt Chris Botzum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    ANG
    relief efforts
    156th Airlift Wing
    PRANG
    National Guard
    2017
    156 AW
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Puerto Rico Se Levanta
    Foundation for Puerto Rico

