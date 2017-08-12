(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greeting form Col. Drew

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lyle Drew 78th Air Base Wing Commander And Chief Master Sergeant Emilio Hernandez 78th Air Base Wing Command Chief wish the local community a happy and safe holiday season.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting form Col. Drew, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins AFB
    Happy Holidays
    78th ABW

