Col. Lyle Drew 78th Air Base Wing Commander And Chief Master Sergeant Emilio Hernandez 78th Air Base Wing Command Chief wish the local community a happy and safe holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 13:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GA, US
This work, Holiday Greeting form Col. Drew, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
