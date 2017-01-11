Master Sgt. Spring Winters, 403rd Maintenance Squadron training manager, talks about her connection to training Airmen and how it relates to her volunteer work doing K9 search and rescue.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 11:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|572321
|VIRIN:
|171205-F-FC081-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_105161675
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winter's Rescue, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT