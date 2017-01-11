(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winter's Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Spring Winters, 403rd Maintenance Squadron training manager, talks about her connection to training Airmen and how it relates to her volunteer work doing K9 search and rescue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572321
    VIRIN: 171205-F-FC081-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_105161675
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter's Rescue, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT