    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - Marine Meteorology Division

    WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Jonathan M Sunderman 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    NRL Meteorologist, Dr. James Doyle, discusses accurate weather forecasting and tropical cyclone research at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Mesoscale Modeling Section, Monterey, California.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    weather
    ocean
    sea
    meteorology
    forecasting
    atmosphere
    tropical cyclone

