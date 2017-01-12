(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mississippi National Guard Holiday Video

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Williams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Members of the Mississippi National Guard extend holiday greetings to Mississippi communities and thank them for their continued support of the military.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 10:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572300
    VIRIN: 171201-A-ZM469-086
    Filename: DOD_105161453
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Holiday Video, by SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Happy Holidays
    Seasons Greetings
    Merry Christmas
    Happy New Year

    • LEAVE A COMMENT