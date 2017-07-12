NEW LONDON, Conn. – Members of the Coast Guard Academy send a holiday greeting to friends and family, December 7, 2017.
The Coast Guard Academy has cadets from all over the United States and several international countries, but not all can make it home for the holidays.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Laughlin
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 09:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572241
|VIRIN:
|171207-G-KB946-0009
|Filename:
|DOD_105161136
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|KRUM, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KRUM, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, #CG17HolidayShoutout - CGA, by PO2 Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT