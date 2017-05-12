Gen. Mike Holmes, ACC Commander, and Command CMSgt Frank Batten, III, took time to address the ACC Airmen before the holidays. Here's what they had to say.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 08:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572216
|VIRIN:
|171205-F-RX291-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105161105
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACC Command Holiday Message, by SSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT