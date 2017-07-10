(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Commercial Filmed Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Millar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2017) A film crew records video for a commercial aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Oct. 6, to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Millar/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 06:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572120
    VIRIN: 171007-N-SB299-1001
    Filename: DOD_105160871
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Commercial Filmed Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, by PO3 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    U.S. Navy
    Forged by the Sea

