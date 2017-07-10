PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2017) A film crew records video for a commercial aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Oct. 6, to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Millar/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 06:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|572120
|VIRIN:
|171007-N-SB299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_105160871
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Commercial Filmed Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, by PO3 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT