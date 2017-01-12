(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2018 Year of Intergration

    Advanced Embed Example

    GERMANY

    12.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Dani White 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Timothy McGuire explains the 2018 Year of Integration.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 05:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 572106
    VIRIN: 171201-A-VP624-180
    Filename: DOD_105160668
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2018 Year of Intergration, by SGT Dani White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Europe
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Strong Europe
    2018
    Year of Integration

