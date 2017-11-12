(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th Infantry Division Holiday Greetings-Sergeant First Class Shawn Wise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POMONA, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Mark Hanson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Sergeant First Class Shawn Wise

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 04:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572057
    VIRIN: 171211-A-AZ195-279
    Filename: DOD_105160529
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: POMONA, KS, US 
    Hometown: POMONA, KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Infantry Division Holiday Greetings-Sergeant First Class Shawn Wise, by MSG Mark Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

