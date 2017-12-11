(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for December 11, 2017

    JAPAN

    12.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Service members dialed in on their artillery tactics during Exercise Yama Sakura and the Guam community worked together building bundles preparing for Operation Christmas Drop.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 00:26
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Guam
    Yama Sakura
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    374th Airlift Wing
    Dhruv Gopinath
    Jacob Colvin
    YamaSakura

