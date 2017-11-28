(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battalion Landing Team Weapons Zero

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kristiana Gehly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with Battalion Landing
    Team 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, conduct a training exercise where they zero their weapons on Range 2, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 28, 2017. The Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit readied their M16A4 service rifles and M240B machine guns to prepare for combat contingency missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team Weapons Zero, by LCpl Kristiana Gehly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marine:weapons:zero:exercise

