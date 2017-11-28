Battalion Landing Team Weapons Zero

Marines with Battalion Landing
Team 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, conduct a training exercise where they zero their weapons on Range 2, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 28, 2017. The Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit readied their M16A4 service rifles and M240B machine guns to prepare for combat contingency missions.
Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 00:42
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
