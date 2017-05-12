This is a walk through of a simulated nonessential evacuation operation and deployment processing at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
|12.05.2017
|12.10.2017 23:59
|Package
|571986
|171205-F-BT441-671
|DOD_105159846
|00:05:02
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, NEO and RPU Exercise, by SSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
