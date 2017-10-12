(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army I Corps band and the JGSDF Band play at Yama Sakura

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The US Army I Corps band from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington State played shows for local Japanese residents along with their Japan Ground Self Defense Force partners during exercise Yama Sakura in Sendai, Japan. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral command post exercise involving the U.S. Military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).The purpose of the exercise is to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. During the exercise, U.S. military members and JGSDF members exchange ideas, tactics, techniques, military experiences, and culture.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 571971
    VIRIN: 171210-N-IM663-388
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army I Corps band and the JGSDF Band play at Yama Sakura, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YamaSakura

