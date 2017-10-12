US Army I Corps band and the JGSDF Band play at Yama Sakura

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Army I Corps band from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington State played shows for local Japanese residents along with their Japan Ground Self Defense Force partners during exercise Yama Sakura in Sendai, Japan. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral command post exercise involving the U.S. Military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).The purpose of the exercise is to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. During the exercise, U.S. military members and JGSDF members exchange ideas, tactics, techniques, military experiences, and culture.