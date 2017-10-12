US Army I Corps band and the JGSDF Band play at Yama Sakura

The US Army I Corps band from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington State played shows for local Japanese residents along with their Japan Ground Self Defense Force partners during exercise Yama Sakura in Sendai, Japan. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral command post exercise involving the U.S. Military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).The purpose of the exercise is to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. During the exercise, U.S. military members and JGSDF members exchange ideas, tactics, techniques, military experiences, and culture.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 19:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|571971
|VIRIN:
|171210-N-IM663-388
|Filename:
|DOD_105159549
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
