4ID History - 100 Years

The 4th Infantry Division has led the fight in our Army's wars for 100 years. Commanding General, Brigadier General Randy George, 4th Inf. Div., and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Metheny, 4th Inf. Div., tell tell the story of the 4ID with past division leaders. (U.S. Army video by SFC Ashleigh E. Torres)