    4ID History - 100 Years

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Torres 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 4th Infantry Division has led the fight in our Army's wars for 100 years. Commanding General, Brigadier General Randy George, 4th Inf. Div., and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Metheny, 4th Inf. Div., tell tell the story of the 4ID with past division leaders. (U.S. Army video by SFC Ashleigh E. Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 18:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 571956
    VIRIN: 171210-A-TS673-091
    Filename: DOD_105159489
    Length: 00:16:02
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID History - 100 Years, by SFC Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IronHorse
    4ID
    History
    Centennial
    SteadfastandLoyal

