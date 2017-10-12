The 4th Infantry Division has led the fight in our Army's wars for 100 years. Commanding General, Brigadier General Randy George, 4th Inf. Div., and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Metheny, 4th Inf. Div., tell tell the story of the 4ID with past division leaders. (U.S. Army video by SFC Ashleigh E. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 18:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|571956
|VIRIN:
|171210-A-TS673-091
|Filename:
|DOD_105159489
|Length:
|00:16:02
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4ID History - 100 Years, by SFC Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT