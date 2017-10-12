Navy Band Northeast’s Pops Ensemble will perform a Holiday Concert in Spruance Auditorium at U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571955
|Filename:
|DOD_105159476
|Length:
|01:20:46
|Location:
|RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northeast Holiday Concert, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
