    Combined Live Fire Exercise: Day 2

    LATVIA

    12.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct day 2 of a combined live fire exercise in Latvia on Dec. 10, 2017. (Video by Sgt. Rajheem Dixon / 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571952
    VIRIN: 171210-A-IU004-001
    Filename: DOD_105159473
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: LV
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Hometown: JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Live Fire Exercise: Day 2, by SGT Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosions
    Armed Forces
    Demolition
    EUCOM
    Military
    Fort Riley
    Fort Bragg
    ap
    22nd MPAD
    OAR
    Atlantic Resolve
    StrongEurope
    AFNEurope
    USArmyEurope
    MilitaryTimes
    ArmyTimes
    Associatedpress

