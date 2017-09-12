B-ROLL: Members of California Army National Guard's B Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, fly in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, California, while conducting water drops in coordination with CAL FIRE, Sat., Dec. 9, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571935
|VIRIN:
|171209-Z-FD650-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_105159342
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SoCal Fires: Cal Guard Black Hawks drop water on Thomas Fire, by SrA Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT