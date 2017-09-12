(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SoCal Fires: Cal Guard Black Hawks drop water on Thomas Fire

    VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard

    B-ROLL: Members of California Army National Guard's B Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, fly in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, California, while conducting water drops in coordination with CAL FIRE, Sat., Dec. 9, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571935
    VIRIN: 171209-Z-FD650-2001
    Filename: DOD_105159342
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SoCal Fires: Cal Guard Black Hawks drop water on Thomas Fire, by SrA Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    blackhawk
    disaster response
    wildfires
    40th Infantry Division
    domestic operations
    flame
    California fires
    40th ID
    1-140th
    2017CaliforniaWildfires
    WFF17
    Thomas Fire

