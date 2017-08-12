Operation Christmas Drop 2017 - Video B-roll box packing

Services members form the U.S. military, Japan Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force along with members of the community pack boxes to be airdropped during Operation Christmas Drop 2017, Dec. 8, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials, and tools to 56 islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
