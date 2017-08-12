Vikings Shoutout from Puerto Rico Food and Water Distro mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During a mission with the nonprofit organization Foundation for Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, I saw the main point person pulls out a Vikings hat. So obviously, all the way from Puerto Rico and the hurricane relief efforts - the Vikings get an authentic shout out from a fan.