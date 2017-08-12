(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vikings Shoutout from Puerto Rico Food and Water Distro mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.08.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Olivares 

    Minnesota National Guard

    During a mission with the nonprofit organization Foundation for Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, I saw the main point person pulls out a Vikings hat. So obviously, all the way from Puerto Rico and the hurricane relief efforts - the Vikings get an authentic shout out from a fan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 08:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 571908
    VIRIN: 171208-F-TH293-685
    Filename: DOD_105159111
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vikings Shoutout from Puerto Rico Food and Water Distro mission, by TSgt Lynette Olivares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Football
    Minneapolis
    Minnesota
    Vikings
    Holiday Season
    NFLG2017
    VIPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT