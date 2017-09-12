(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Concert featuring the 2nd Marine Division Band

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Sanders Hall 

    Marine Corps Installations East     

    The 2nd Marine Division commanding general, Maj. Gen. John K. Love, hosted a Holiday Concert featuring the 2nd Marine Division Band, at the Base Theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 9, 2017. The program featured a variety of traditional and modern Christmas and holiday music performed by the full concert band, jazz ensemble, party band and soloists. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Abernathy, Cpl. John Hamilton, Cpl. Bethanie Ryan, Cpl. Alexander Sturdivant, Sgt. Kassie McDole and Mr. Sanders Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571896
    VIRIN: 171209-M-MO243-001
    Filename: DOD_105159000
    Length: 01:07:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 52
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Concert featuring the 2nd Marine Division Band, by Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

