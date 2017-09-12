video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Marine Division commanding general, Maj. Gen. John K. Love, hosted a Holiday Concert featuring the 2nd Marine Division Band, at the Base Theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 9, 2017. The program featured a variety of traditional and modern Christmas and holiday music performed by the full concert band, jazz ensemble, party band and soloists. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Abernathy, Cpl. John Hamilton, Cpl. Bethanie Ryan, Cpl. Alexander Sturdivant, Sgt. Kassie McDole and Mr. Sanders Hall)