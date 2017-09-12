B-Roll: Operation Christmas Drop Bundle Build Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from all over Guam gather to fill over 120 bundles with goods to be delivered to 56 remote islands throughout Micronesia for the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop. Imagery includes U.S., Japanese, Australian and Filipino military members, families, booster clubs, students and many more participants filling boxes with food, clothing, hygiene items and much more. The bundles will be delivered via airdrop from C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules over a 10 day period.