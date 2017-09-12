Volunteers from all over Guam gather to fill over 120 bundles with goods to be delivered to 56 remote islands throughout Micronesia for the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop. Imagery includes U.S., Japanese, Australian and Filipino military members, families, booster clubs, students and many more participants filling boxes with food, clothing, hygiene items and much more. The bundles will be delivered via airdrop from C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules over a 10 day period.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571887
|VIRIN:
|171209-F-MI374-652
|Filename:
|DOD_105158571
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|GU
This work, B-Roll: Operation Christmas Drop Bundle Build Day, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
