B-roll: Building Bundles for Operation Christmas Drop

Members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight from Yokota Air Base Japan cut wood, set up boxes and prepare 120 bundles to be filled with goods, which will be delivered to 56 islands throughout Micronesia over 10 days during Operation Christmas Drop 2017.
