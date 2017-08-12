B:roll Operation Christmas Drop Practice Bundle Drop

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota's 374th Airlift Wing is dropping bundles from their new C-130J Super Hercules this year at Operation Christmas Drop. With new aircraft come new challenges and training opportunities. Before delivering over 100 bundles to 56 islands throughout Micronesia, they performed practice drops in the waters off the coast of Guam.