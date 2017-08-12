(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B:roll Operation Christmas Drop Practice Bundle Drop

    GUAM

    12.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller 

    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Yokota's 374th Airlift Wing is dropping bundles from their new C-130J Super Hercules this year at Operation Christmas Drop. With new aircraft come new challenges and training opportunities. Before delivering over 100 bundles to 56 islands throughout Micronesia, they performed practice drops in the waters off the coast of Guam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
