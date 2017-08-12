Yokota's 374th Airlift Wing is dropping bundles from their new C-130J Super Hercules this year at Operation Christmas Drop. With new aircraft come new challenges and training opportunities. Before delivering over 100 bundles to 56 islands throughout Micronesia, they performed practice drops in the waters off the coast of Guam.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571878
|VIRIN:
|171208-F-MI374-345
|Filename:
|DOD_105158559
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|GU
This work, B:roll Operation Christmas Drop Practice Bundle Drop, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
