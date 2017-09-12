Bundle Build Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from the U.S. Air Force, Koku Jieitai, Royal Australian Air Force, Philippine Air Force team up with family members, booster clubs, boy scouts and other members of the community to fill up nearly 140 boxes with goods to be delivered to 56 islands throughout the region for the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop.