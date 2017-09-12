Volunteers from the U.S. Air Force, Koku Jieitai, Royal Australian Air Force, Philippine Air Force team up with family members, booster clubs, boy scouts and other members of the community to fill up nearly 140 boxes with goods to be delivered to 56 islands throughout the region for the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 22:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|571871
|VIRIN:
|171209-F-MI374-048
|Filename:
|DOD_105158441
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bundle Build Day, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT