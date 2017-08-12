U.S. Air Force Capt. Cerre Dolby and 1st Lt. Quinn Van Drew, pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gary Patterson and Staff Sgt. Jason Anderson, loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, airdrop bundles during Operation Christmas Drop 2017, Dec. 8, 2017, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials, and tools to 56 islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
For more information please visit www.andersen.af.mil/ocd/
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 21:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571868
|VIRIN:
|171209-F-LP948-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_105158327
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2017 - Video B-roll Flying Operations, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
