BROLL - In a room of distinguished visitors and Soldiers and Airmen who represent the 9,000 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen of Oklahoma, Army Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson assumed the position of adjutant general of Oklahoma from Army Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham, interim adjutant general, in a change of command ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Dec. 9, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571862
|VIRIN:
|171209-A-KJ752-620
|Filename:
|DOD_105158306
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NORMAN, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New adjutant general assumes command of Oklahoma National Guard, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
