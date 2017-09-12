Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, coordinate a live fire exercise in Latvia on December 9, 2017.
|12.09.2017
|12.09.2017 16:28
|B-Roll
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
|MANHATTAN, KS, US
