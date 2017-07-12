Pensacola-area Chiefs Host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Several Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) chief petty officers and first class petty officers took part in a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Dec. 7 at Barrancas National Cemetery. Chief Navy Counselor (ret.) Gordon Daly put together the event which saw had more than 150 Sailors - including CPO 365 first class petty officers - pay their respects to Pearl Harbor veterans.