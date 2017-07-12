(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pensacola-area Chiefs Host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Bruce Cummins 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    Several Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) chief petty officers and first class petty officers took part in a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Dec. 7 at Barrancas National Cemetery. Chief Navy Counselor (ret.) Gordon Daly put together the event which saw had more than 150 Sailors - including CPO 365 first class petty officers - pay their respects to Pearl Harbor veterans.

