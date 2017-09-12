(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 Assists in Fighting California Fires

    12.09.2017

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Dec. 8, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Black Jacks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 assists in fighting California fires. HSC-3 and HSC-21 are assisting California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aircrews flying specially-equipped MH-60S helicopters to conduct aerial water drops against wildfires in San Diego County. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 Assists in Fighting California Fires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21
    California fires
    California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
    MH
    Usmccalfire2017
    Black Jacks

