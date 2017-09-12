video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Dec. 8, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Black Jacks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 assists in fighting California fires. HSC-3 and HSC-21 are assisting California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aircrews flying specially-equipped MH-60S helicopters to conduct aerial water drops against wildfires in San Diego County. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas/Released)