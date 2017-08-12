(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battle Group Poland Live Fire Exercise

    POLAND

    12.08.2017

    Video by Capt. Gary Loten-Beckford 

    Battle Group Poland

    Soldiers of 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, assigned to the Battle Group Poland, in the execution phase of Dire Wolf II, platoon live exercise, near Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Dec. 8, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571833
    VIRIN: 171208-A-YZ667-0016
    Filename: DOD_105158022
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland Live Fire Exercise, by CPT Gary Loten-Beckford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NATO #USAREUR #MissionToNATO #USArmyEurope #alwaysready #eFP #battlegrouppoland #wolfpack #2CR

