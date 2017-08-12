(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle Group Poland- Go Army!! Beat Navy!!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.08.2017

    Video by Capt. Gary Loten-Beckford 

    Battle Group Poland

    From the Soldiers of the Enhance Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, Go Army!! Beat Navy!! 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 07:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 571815
    VIRIN: 171208-A-YZ667-0014
    Filename: DOD_105158004
    Length: 00:00:02
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 123
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland- Go Army!! Beat Navy!!, by CPT Gary Loten-Beckford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #USAREUR #USArmyEurope #alwaysready #battlegrouppoland #wolfpack

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT