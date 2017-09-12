U.S. and Japanese troops visit the Millennium Hope Hills memorial to replant trees and strengthen relationships before Yama Sakura 73. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral command post exercise involving the U.S. Military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).The purpose of the exercise is to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. During the exercise, U.S. military members and JGSDF members exchange ideas, tactics, techniques, military experiences, and culture.
This work, Soldiers visit the Ainokama tsunami memorial in Miyagi, Japan during exercise Yama Sakura, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
