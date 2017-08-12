(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USMC-AVCA Opening Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Bryan Peterson 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Colonel David Fallon, the 9th Marine Corps District commanding officer, gives opening remarks to coaches with the American Volleyball Coaches Association at the AVCA Josten Coaches Honors Luncheon in Kansas City, Missouri.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571689
    VIRIN: 171208-M-TM093-001
    Filename: DOD_105155544
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC-AVCA Opening Remarks, by GySgt Bryan Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Recruiting
    AVCA
    American Volleyball Coaches Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT