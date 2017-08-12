PACKAGE - More than 100 members of 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, returns home from a six-month deployment to Ukraine. The Soldiers were part of the Joint Multinational Training Center-Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2017 18:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|571679
|VIRIN:
|171208-A-KJ752-911
|Filename:
|DOD_105155429
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BROKEN ARROW, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Last Oklahoma National Guardsmen return from Ukraine, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT