Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Pinnegar sends holiday greetings to Fort Walton Beach, Fla. from Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2017 17:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|571670
|VIRIN:
|061217-F-WJ324-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_105155282
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NE
|Hometown:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Pinnegar, by TSgt Robert Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT