    Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Pinnegar

    NIGER

    12.06.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Webb 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Pinnegar sends holiday greetings to Fort Walton Beach, Fla. from Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 17:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 571670
    VIRIN: 061217-F-WJ324-1020
    Filename: DOD_105155282
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NE
    Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Pinnegar, by TSgt Robert Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Greetings
    AFRICOM
    FL
    Holidays
    holiday season
    Holiday greetings
    Florida
    Fla
    Fort Walton Beach
    409
    AFAF
    Niger
    Agadez
    435th AEW
    435 AEW
    Air Base 201
    EABS
    EBDS

