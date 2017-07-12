Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas commemorates the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Gary Jenkins reports.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2017 17:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|571667
|VIRIN:
|171208-F-RE967-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105155126
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Pearl Harbor Memorial, by Gary Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
