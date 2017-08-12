(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Last Oklahoma National Guardsmen return from Ukraine

    BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bruce  

    Oklahoma National Guard

    More than 100 members of 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, returns home from a six-month deployment to Ukraine. The Soldiers were part of the Joint Multinational Training Center-Ukraine. Speech from Col. David Jordan, commander of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571656
    VIRIN: 171208-A-KJ752-066
    Filename: DOD_105154953
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: BROKEN ARROW, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Oklahoma National Guardsmen return from Ukraine, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma National Guard
    279thanksgiving
    279 Infantry Regiment

