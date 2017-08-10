Airmen from Dover Air Force Base delivered AT&T mobile cell tower trucks and hurricane relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. US military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 22:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|557076
|VIRIN:
|171006-F-FE269-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104940456
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Maria Relief, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
