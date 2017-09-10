Joint Press Point with NATO Sec Gen and Romanian President at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Romania (IT)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/557051" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg gave a speech at the annual plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest on Monday, 9 October 2017.



Stoltenberg addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest, as well as held joint media briefings with the President of Romania, H.E. Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, and the Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Mihai Tudose.



Later in the day, the NATO Secretary General together with the President of Romania paid a visit to the Multinational Tailored Forward Presence Brigade in Craiova.