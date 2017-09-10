NATO Secretary General attends the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Romania - Bilateral Meeting between NATO Sec Gen and Romanian President B-Roll

NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg gave a speech at the annual plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest on Monday, 9 October 2017.
Stoltenberg addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest, as well as held joint media briefings with the President of Romania, H.E. Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, and the Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Mihai Tudose.
Later in the day, the NATO Secretary General together with the President of Romania paid a visit to the Multinational Tailored Forward Presence Brigade in Craiova.
